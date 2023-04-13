Juventus 1 - Sporting 0: Initial reaction and random observations

The thing about being a backup goalkeeper is that you never know when your next appearance in a game is going to be. That means for Mattia Perin, unless there is a Coppa italia game on the horizon, you have to be ready to go every single game even though you might start the night wearing a massive winter coat and chilling with Carlo Pinsoglio.

Thursday became that next appearance for Perin.

And what did the guy who could be a starting goalkeeper across much of Serie A do?

Plain and simple: Perin saved Juventus’ ass.

What started with a whole lot of worry as he came onto the field and replaced Wojciech Szczesny late in the first half while the Pole dealt with shortness of breath turned into absolute joy at the final whistle. That’s in large part to handful of big saves Perin made in the second half after getting a proper amount of warmup time, the biggest being a world-class double save right before stoppage time to keep Juventus’ 1-0 win intact in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals against Sporting at Allianz Stadium.

It was one of those moments where you see the ball go into the box, see the initial shot taken, have your throat drop into your stomach, see the save and feel a split second of relief only to see the rebound go out to another Sporting player. But, with Perin getting up about as quickly as you can after the initial save, he was able to make an even better save on the second shot from point-blank range.

No goal for Sporting just when you thought they were about to pull a Nantes and pull even on aggregate right before the final whistle and make the second leg that much more a total coin flip.

It was the bookend moment for Perin, who had to make a huge diving save to his left just moments after the second half got underway. Maybe it should have been a clue as to what was going to come. Or maybe the fact that Juve were unable to add a second goal after everybody’s new favorite galoot Federico Gatti got the only goal of the night with just under 20 minutes to go in the second half.

As you might expect knowing how his personality has been out there for all to see. Gatti roared after his first career Juve goal like only a big cat like he is can.

Because he’s just a big lovable dude. He’s the kind of dude you love to root for — just like Perin.

(Also, if you were to tell me back in September that Juventus would grind out a win in the Europa League quarterfinals and the two big heroes would be Gatti and Perin, I would have probably shook my head. And then asked what the odds were on that prop bet before going to the casino and putting a couple of bucks down just for the hell of it.)

Juve weren’t great on this night. The performance that we just watched tells us that. Same goes for pretty much every attacking stat other than goals scored favoring Sporting — and we know why that one number that Juve had more of came about and stayed that way.

This was far from classic European night for Juventus.

But ... BUT ... they won. Thanks to Perin and Gatti first and foremost, they won.

That might not have been something you expected as Juve went into halftime looking far from the team that we saw in the opening 10 or 15 minutes, but sometimes this team just seems to find away no matter how much their overall performance might frustrate you.

That was the case once again Thursday night. And thank goodness Mattia Perin was there to save the day — twice ... within seconds.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS