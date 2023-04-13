Wojciech Szczesny subbed out after feeling momentary heart palpitations

Wojciech Szczesny gave us all a scare late in the first half of Thursday night’s Europa League quarterfinal matchup against Sporting. And it had nothing to do with how he was playing.

As Juve allowed a corner kick, Szczesny was seen putting a hand to his chest. Almost immediately his teammate Juan Cuadrado was seen requesting a substitution, which seemed to suggest things were a lot more serious than it look to the routine eye.

As it turned out, Szczesny had felt an irregular heart beat for a few short but certainly suddenly anxious moments. The veteran keeper was in tears as he left the field with Juventus’ training staff and made his way toward manager Max Allegri, who was just as much a concerned party as those watching in Allianz Stadium and around the world. Szczesny immediately underwent tests, with Juventus reporting that he has gotten the all clear after being replaced by Mattia Perin right before halftime.

Juve tweeted out early in the second half that “Tek is doing well.”

#Juventus: #Szczesny had palpitations. A check was carried out immediately after the change at the stadium medical center (ECG). Everything ok — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) April 13, 2023

The “everything ok” part of the tweet from Agresti just makes you exhale a thousand times over.

Seeing a Juventus player suddenly dealing with a heart issue gives you thoughts back to when Stephan Lichsteiner had to deal with an irregular heart beat and was forced to undergo surgery to repair the issue. Clearly, with the initial check looking good, things appear promising for Sczesny, but you have to imagine he is going to be closely monitored by Juventus’ medical staff in the coming days.

Sporting tweeted their best wishes for Szczesny after he came off the field.