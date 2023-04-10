Report: Paul Pogba set for return to squad against Sporting

It has been a waiting game to see Paul Pogba actually play in a game this season. More than one waiting game, actually, and that is something that we’ve been forced to deal with multiple times as the Frenchmen has had a season from hell when it comes to dealing with injuries that all track back to the knee injury he sustained back in late July.

The latest waiting game could be coming to an end, though.

According to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio on Monday, Pogba is on track to make his return to the Juventus matchday squad when the Bianconeri take on Sporting in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday night in Turin. It would mark the latest injury comeback for Pogba, who has been out since March 5 with yet another muscle injury. Much like Federico Chiesa for much of this season, Pogba is expected to only be an option off the bench for Juve manager Max Allegri, who missed Saturday’s loss to Lazio due to the flu.

If you feel like you’ve lost count of how many games Pogba has missed this season, don’t worry because you’re most certainly not alone at this point.

Let’s put it to you this way: Pogba, the guy who was supposed to up the quality of Juventus’ midfield while taking over the always-cherished No. 10 jersey once more, has played a grand total of 35 minutes over two games. That’s it. An appearance off the bench against Torino, an appearance off the bench against Roma ... and that’s it.

That’s another way of saying who really knows what Pogba will be able to provide both Thursday night against Sporting and beyond as the final stretch of the season is essentially upon us already. It’s a complete unknown when the next injury will pop up because, with how this season has gone for Pogba, you unfortunately can’t help but think it’s only a matter of time.

Hopefully he can find some kind of consistency. Or at least enough time when it comes to staying healthy that he can see his name in the starting lineup once again. That sure would be nice considering we’re closing in on a full year since Pogba actually started a game for the club that pays his hefty wages.