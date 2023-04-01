Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Hellas Verona

The month of April is officially here.

Now we get to see what Juventus will do with it.

While big games are just a few days away, the first step in this hectic nine-game month of April sees 18th-place Hellas Verona roll into the Allianz Stadium as Max Allegri’s squad looks to keep the good times going. Two weeks ago, we sat here and watched Juve beat their biggest rival and go into the international break on the brink of breaking into the top six despite the 15-point penalty that was handed down.

Here’s to seeing what happens as they come out of the international break.

Hellas Verona are not good. They haven’t been good all season. They’re in the relegation zone for a reason. That is also the kind of opponent that has given Juve trouble this season because they play down to their level. It’s also the kind of opponent that Juventus can’t afford to be dropping points against no matter what the status of said 15-point penalty is as we await the big day when the appeal is either successful or the penalty is confirmed.

So here’s to hoping Juventus goes out and does what needs to be done against a team that has won just three games since early September. That sure would be nice.

MATCH INFO

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Barrenechea, De Sciglio; Kean, Milik.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Alex Sandro, Rugani, Kostić, Miretti, Di Maria, Vlahović, Soulé, Iling-Junior.

Hellas Verona starting XI (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Dawidowicz, Ceccherini, Magnani; Faraoni, Tameze, Veloso, Depaoli; Lasagna, Duda; Gaich.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom); Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport App (United Kingdom); DAZN, SKY Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.