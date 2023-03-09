Europa League Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Freiburg

Another Thursday night.

Another Europa League knockout round tie at the Allianz.

Another performance from Juventus that will leave us wanting more?

Juventus takes the field once again tonight to try and start a two-legged European tie on the right foot on its home field. The opponent, however, is most definitely a step up compared to the last time we were in this situation, with German side Freiburg coming to town looking to keep its perfect Europa League record this season intact.

Let the fun begin, right?

Juve, coming off the disappointing 1-0 loss to Roma at the weekend, now have to crank things back up again to avoid a second straight defeat following an undefeated February. With the loss to Roma, Juventus’ chances of getting into the top four with the 15-point penalty remaining a thing pretty much disappeared, so a ticket into next season’s Champions League is pretty much down to Europa League success and only that. (Yes, there’s still an appeal to be heard and all of that. And did you hear that Max Allegri mentioned that Juve has earned 50 points? Yeah, me too.)

So here’s to hoping that Juventus can avoid what happened in the first leg against Nantes a couple of weeks ago and Allegri’s squad can take a lead to Germany next week. The last thing Juve need to is to lose another game at home in Europe this season and find themselves in a situation where they need to win at what will be an absolutely rocking Stade Europa-Park.

You know what you need to do, folks. Now go out and hopefully do it.

MATCH INFO

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3 p.m. Eastern time, 12 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Paredes, Fagioli, Barrenechea, Chiesa, Kean, Soulé.

Freiburg starting XI (3-5-2? 5-3-2?): Flekken; Sildillia, Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Gunter; Eggestein, Hofler; Sallai, Höler, Grifo

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 4 (United Kingdom); Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); DAZN (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport App (United Kingdom); DAZN, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.