Allegri: Juve should have scored from their chances

Juventus fell to a spectacular winner away at AS Roma in an otherwise tight affair in the nation’s capital. Defender Gianluca Mancini got the unlikely goal while the Bianconeri were unlucky to have hit the woodwork three times in a game they should have won clearly, much like the previous leg played in Turin.

Speaking after the game coach Massimiliano Allegri expressed regret not getting the opener earlier.

“We should’ve done more in the first half, as Roma were already starting to get a little loose between the lines, but then we conceded that goal out of nowhere. This is football and you emerge defeated. “The red card obviously didn’t help,”

The 3-5-1-1 formation with Angel Di Maria behind Dusan Vlahovic once again left the striker isolated, and only the addition of Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba later in the second half made a difference.

“Chiesa and Pogba are not at 100 per cent. The lads need to be calm, we have amassed 50 points this season. It was a difficult match, it feels like the world is crumbling around you, but we can reboot. “Everyone likes to talk from the outside, but in the history of football, nobody has ever experienced a situation like the one Juventus are having this season. One game cannot bring down all the good work we’ve done.”

Moise Kean seemed to lose his head seconds after coming on as Mancini dragged him around the turf and the Juventus player lashed out kicking the defender in the shin, getting a straight red card late on.

“Kean made a mistake, end of story, and he put the team in trouble. He apologised afterwards. Everything is a learning experience. These lads need to stay focused. We have to finish in the top four and at the moment we’d be in second place. “The objective is to close down on the teams above us. We threw away three points tonight and could’ve been within nine points of Roma. In football, deserving a result means nothing. If you win, you deserve it, if you lose then you made a mistake somewhere.”

Allegri appeared to be unhappy with Manuel Locatelli when taking him off in the second half.