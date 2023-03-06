The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 139: Roma beats Juve at their own game

One of the most important two-week stretches Juventus has remaining in the 2022-23 season didn’t exactly get off to the best start Sunday night at the Stadio Olimpico.

And it had a familiar kind of ring to it.

Not just because of the fact that it was a drab first half and a last-ditch effort to try and find some sort of offense and a game-tying goal. No, it was because how the game was played by Roma manager Jose Mourinho. It was very much Mourinho beating Max Allegri at his much-talked about game, and something that had Juventus suffering a loss for the first time in over a month.

What we wrong? Let’s discuss a few things.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including that Max Allegri’s Juventus got out-Max Allegri’d by Jose Mourinho and Roma on Sunday, Juventus-Roma was emblematic of why the board of directors got rid of Max Allegri the first time around, a cry from Chuks to do away with zonal marking like what we saw didn’t work against Torino earlier in the week.

Juventus’ comeback against Torino was good.

Juventus’ failed comeback against Roma was not good.

A deeper dive into what went wrong for Juve in the loss to Roma, one that probably killed any lasting Champions League hopes if the 15-point penalty remains in effect.

How games like Sunday’s against Roma just magnify how slim Juventus’ margin for error is and what has to change going forward if this team wants to win any trophies.

One main Twitter questions this week — what’s up with Dusan Vlahovic and how much of it is the player and how much of it is the manager’s system holding him back?

