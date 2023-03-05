Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Roma

Ah, Juventus facing Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. It brings back memories both good and bad — especially in this case, considering what happened the last time Juve made their way to the Italian capital to face Roma.

But 14 months after that absolutely wild win that also saw a massively important injury take place, Juventus are back at the Olimpico to try and replicate the end result of that wild and roller coaster night of emotion from early January of 2022. It would give Juventus yet another three valuable points after seeing 15 points docked from their tally in late-January, the kind of moment that could have rocked their season even more than previous developments like crashing out of the Champions League and seeing the entire board resign just a short time into the World Cup break.

They’ve already gotten a quality win over one side of Rome during this unbeaten run that currently stands at seven. Can they do it against the giallorossi side, too?

Juve certainly gave Roma a go the first time these two teams met back in Turin. The thing is, Juventus couldn’t maintain that early positivity and saw Roma fight right back into things.

Can Juve do what they couldn’t do all those months ago?

If they do, then they could be just that much closer to getting into serious running for a European spot even with the 15-point penalty. The Olimpico is certainly going to be turned up to another level on this night with Juventus in town and Roma looking to avoid defeat for the second consecutive game.

Seeing as we see things with black and white glasses here, that sure sounds like a good plan. Let’s go out and make that happen for the second time in less than a week, friends.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Pogba, Miretti, Paredes, Barrenechea, Chiesa, Kean, Soulé, Iling-Junior.

Roma starting XI (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zalewski, Matic, Cristante, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Wijnaldum; Dybala.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TLN (Canada); BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport App (United Kingdom); DAZN, SKY Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.