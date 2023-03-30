Report: Filip Kostic avoids injury, will be available against Hellas Verona

One of the biggest worries coming out of the weekend was the status of Juventus wingback Filip Kostic, who had to leave Serbia’s training camp after reporting an issue with his Achilles tendon. And knowing just how good Kostic has been since the resumption of play in January, the possibility of losing him for any kind of time due to injury is something few wanted to entertain.

At least for now, that doesn’t seem like something we do have to worry about.

According to Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti on Wednesday, the question of when Kostic will be back in the Juventus lineup is something that could very well happen this weekend against Hellas Verona. While Juve has not officially released an update on Kostic’s condition, Agresti has reported that Wednesday’s checks and exams at J Medical have determined that the reported Achilles tendon inflammation that forced him to leave Serbia camp a little early is no big deal at all and will allow him to be available for Saturday’s game against Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium.

#Juventus, #Kostic è rientrato alla Continassa: non ci sono lesioni. Il giocatore è a disposizione di #Allegri per la sfida contro il Verona @GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) March 29, 2023

As of now, it doesn’t appear like all of those amongst the Italian media who participate in the predicted lineup game are convinced that Kostic will be a part of the starting lineup on Saturday. As of this writing, Sky Italia thinks that Alex Sandro will make his own return from injury and play out wide as compared to what has been a regular spot on the left in Juve’s three-man, all-Brazilian backline. La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, is thinking that Kostic will take up his usual spot out wide on the left in the 3-5-1-1 formation that Max Allegri has used for much of the last five months.

This reported positive news about Kostic comes during the same week in which another key cog to Allegri’s attack, striker Arek Milik, returned to training with the squad after his injury absence that kept him out since late January.

But when it comes to Kostic, just the simple fact that it looks like he won’t miss any time — and is hopefully healthy enough to not see this be some sort of lingering problem that could hang over him every time he starts on one of his runs down the left wing — is the biggest thing here. When news first came down that Kostic was pulling out of Serbia camp, the worry was about how much time he was going to miss over the course of a big month of April for Juventus. And now, with Agresti’s reporting, it appears as though said fears about a world without Kostic for a week or two at least arrived a little too soon.