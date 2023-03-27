The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 142: The April gauntlet awaits Juventus

Juventus’ month of March was over with more than just a few days before the actual month comes to a close. With springtime arriving in Italy, the same can pretty much said about an incredibly important Month of April when Juve gets back to business.

We just don’t know what shape the squad will be in come April 1.

The month of April will see big games arrive in Serie A, in the Coppa Italia with both semifinal legs against Inter and the Europa League quarterfinals against Sporting. Juventus has nine games in April — as well as an incredibly important appeal to be heard regarding its 15-point penalty — and all of them have a pretty serious tone to them.

There’s a lot of games in a short amount of time — what else is new, right?

(Thus is the state of the game in 2023 where actually resting is something that doesn’t come around often, folks.)

For Juve manager Max Allegri and his squad, the month of April will go a long way in determining just how successful we will deem this season to be. With the chance to keep their two cup runs going, April brings the added pressure of trying to win multiple knockout round games within a couple of days times.

So, yeah ... April is important. That’s something we think we’ve established by now.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

A very, very important month of April is almost upon — and some of Juventus’ most important players in the attacking phase are set for crucial exams at J Medical.

If Filip Kostic is out for any significant number of games in April, does Max Allegri play it safe on the left wing or roll the dice with Samuel Iling-Junior?

The amount of games in the month of April is A LOT, and that is something that a team like Juventus that has seen its depth come and go at various points throughout the season doesn’t exactly inspire a lot of confidence.

Two legs against Inter and two legs against Sporting all within a couple of weeks? That’s tough!

Antonio Conte left Tottenham by “mutual consent” right before we hit record, so we talked a little bit about the guy who won a couple of Serie A titles at Juventus. It’s an international break, folks.

You can listen to Episode 142 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast here:

