Report: Juventus want to keep Alex Sandro beyond this season

Over the last few weeks (and months), Alex Sandro’s future at Juventus has been a topic of conversation — and it’s not just because he has a contract expiring at the end of June. Much like Juan Cuadrado last season, a reported appearance clause in Sandro’s contract has been hanging over the final few months of the season to see if he will eclipse that number.

The magic number is reportedly 40 games, which is all of 10 away from.

According to Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti, though, it looks as though that appearance clause won’t be the thing that decides whether or not Sandro will remain with Juventus beyond this season. That’s because Juve — and you have to believe it’s mainly manager Max Allegri since he has a say in these types of things — want to keep Sandro around beyond this season despite the fact that his current contract expires in a matter of a couple of months.

That means Juventus will add Sandro to the list of contract extension meetings that are set for next month — which is something we didn’t think was possible a couple of months ago.

Al di là del target da raggiungere, in chiave rinnovo automatico, la #Juventus ha deciso di tenere #AlexSandro // Besides the target of games to be reached for the automatic renewal, Juventus have decided they want to keep Alex Sandro ⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia @goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) March 22, 2023

The 32-year-old Sandro seemed destined to leave Juventus this coming summer based on the fact that he was very much a shell of the player who first arrived in Turin nearly a decade ago. However, with Allegri’s switch to a three-man defense, Sandro has found some consistency in his play — and that doesn’t include bad performances all the time! — with his new role at the back as a central defender.

There are no suggestions as to what Sandro would earn with a new contract, which is probably going to be like the one-year extension got when his appearance clause kicked in last spring.

Sandro is currently one of Juventus’ highest earners at €6 million net a season.