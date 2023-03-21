Report: Juventus considering an improved contract offer for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot’s 2022-23 season is surpassing anybody’s wildest expectations for a player who has largely disappointed during the course of his previous three years at Juventus. And it is this season in which Rabiot has outperformed even the most optimistic of expectations at a time in which his future is very much uncertain.

Could that season-long run of very good form be the thing that turns the tide in terms of his perceived future at Juventus?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Fabiana Della Valle on Tuesday morning, Juventus have been convinced enough by Rabiot’s play of late to do what they’ve reportedly been hesitant to do over the last few months — make an improved contract offer. For the last few months, we knew that Juve were hesitant to push things into eight figures when it came to any potential contract extension they would offer to Rabiot, who will see his current four-year deal he signed when he arrived on a “free” in 2018 expire this summer.

The reported terms of Juventus’ improved offer: €10 million a season plus bonuses. That’s something that the Rabiot camp has been reportedly seeking all along.

Da indesiderato a... "capopopolo": sprint Rabiot, la Juve prepara il piano rinnovo https://t.co/R4ccN3z1dK — La Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) March 21, 2023

The catch in all of this is that the man known as Contract Year Rabiot is very much that — having the best season of his career at the most opportune time. Even before this he had reported interest from the Premier League in the January transfer window. We also remember the failed move to Manchester United over the summer because his mom-gent Veronique was asking for too much money after the two clubs agreed to a transfer fee.

Considering Rabiot has been underwhelming for the vast majority of his first three years in Turin, there is understandable hesitancy when it comes to giving him that kind of money for a second contract at the club. If he were to sign a big deal and fail to live up to that kind of money, you would rather it be at some rich English club rather than at Juventus where the financial struggles of the last few years are very real and well-known at this point.

Juventus and Rabiot’s camp will reportedly meet at some point in April to discuss a potential new deal. The club has reportedly put all future contract talks on hold until after the appeal of the 15-point penalty is heard and the final verdict is released.