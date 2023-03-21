The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 141: Juve finish up March in a big, big way

It’s always fun to beat Inter Milan.

It’s even better to beat Inter at the San Siro.

It’s the best when Juventus beat Inter at the San Siro and we get to bask in it for the next couple of weeks because there is an international break upon us for the first time in 2023.

That is indeed the case as Juve followed up their advancement to the Europa League quarterfinals with one of their biggest wins of the season — both because of the opponent, the location as well as the fact that they moved even close to the top six in Serie A.

It was one heck of a way to finish up the March portion of the schedule as we now wait for Juventus’ contingent of internationals to come back from their national team duty without any kind of injury or anything close to it.

So, as you can guess, we were happy. And dammit, with how some portions of this season have gone, we deserve to be in a good mood and be happy about Juventus beating Inter — again. Has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

What a good week that was!

Takeaways from said week — including Juventus will be qualifying for Europe come the end of the season, Manuel Locatelli has found his footing at the base of the Juve midfield as a regista and is in a nice run of form, and “Federico Gatti, man.”

Thoughts on Juventus’ Derby d’Italia win over Inter at the San Siro.

The way Juventus played things and Max Allegri’s tactics were pretty well executed against Inter, with the team being progressive with their pressing rather than being reactive like we’ve seen so many times before.

Even though the final score was 1-0, this was a pretty good game between Juventus and Inter.

We debate who the man of the match was against Inter, with a special shoutout for Nicolo Fagioli, who is playing like a sure-thing starter these days.

Thoughts on Juventus’ Europa League Round of 16 second leg win over Freiburg and the quarterfinal draw, with Sporting the next one up on the schedule for Max Allegri’s squad in Europe.

Twitter questions — just how massive Max Allegri has been, if Nicolo Fagioli 100% a baller or 100% a baller and a lock to be a starter going forward this season, and what has Federico Gatti done to try and ensure himself more playing time going forward the rest of the season.

You can listen to Episode 141 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast here:

