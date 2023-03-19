Juventus 1 - Inter Milan 0: Initial reaction and random observations

Basically ever since he walked into the lobby at Continassa, Filip Kostic has done one thing over and over and over again. That’s cross the ball. And then cross the ball. And then cross the ball so more.

Of all Juventus’ attacking players, Kostic averages one of the fewest shot-per-game totals, The man, clearly, has one main priority — and it’s to set his teammates up more than bomb his own shots toward goal.

On Sunday, though, it was his shooting that proved to be oh so valuable.

Kostic’s 23rd-minute strike that saw a whole lot of potential VAR controversy attached to it stood tall as Juventus was able to hold off Inter’s second-half comeback bid with one of its most impressive defensive showings of the season. It didn’t matter what Inter threw Juve’s way, the defense was up to the task — and then some. That was always going to be the case once Kostic found the back of the net, and Juve turned out to play things about as well as anybody could have hoped they would.

Would a second goal would have been nice for your blood pressure? Of course.

But on a night where Juve hunkered down and let Inter have 69 percent of the (nice) possession, it was the visiting team that could (and maybe should have?) won by more than just a 1-0 final scoreline.

And after all of this, even with the points penalty that could very well be taken away in a few weeks, Juventus is all of seven points off fourth place. Not a European spot. Off FOURTH PLACE, FOLKS.

(Say that points penalty gets eliminated, Juve would be sitting pretty and alone in second place behind soon-to-be Scudetto winners Napoli. That is certainly a little different than how we thought things would look when the penalty was first handed down. And yet ...)

This was Juventus going out with a plan of trying to get an early goal, getting said early goal and then executing about as well as they possibly could have defensively. With how they were counterattacking Inter, the final score most certainly could have been more than what it ended up being, but think of things this way:

Inter had 2 1 ⁄ 2 times more total shots than Juventus.

⁄ times more total shots than Juventus. Inter and Juventus had the same amount of shots on goal.

Two of those three shots on target by Inter were really good saves by Wojciech Szczesny, but for large portions of this game it was the Polish goalkeeper either watching a shot go high and/or wide or for another cross to be cleared out of caught by his own hands.

Basically, for as much possession as Inter had, it’s not like it was all that effective in trying to break Juventus down. This was one of Juve’s best defensive performances for a reason, and it just so happens that it came after some very nervy moments in a couple of their last Serie A outings against Torino and then Sampdoiria.

Because of it, Juve heads into the international break feeling pretty damn good about things and wrapped up a huge week with another big win over their arch-rivals. You couldn’t have drawn it up much better than than when it came to the last couple of games before the first break of 2023.

Knowing what awaits Juventus in April, that is a pretty good development to see.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS