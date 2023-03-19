Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Inter Milan

Whoa boy. This is one heck of a night to have right before the international break.

It’s also one heck of a matchup to have considering these two teams have been going full steam ahead for the last 2 1⁄ 2 months without much of a chance to breathe since play resumed the first week of January.

It’s the biggest rivalry Serie A has to offer stepping into the spotlight for the second time this season on the cusp of the first international break of 2023. Juventus got the better of Inter when the two teams played in Turin earlier this season, with the stage now shifting over to the San Siro as these two bitter rivals play the first of what will be three meetings over the course of the next six weeks.

Those other two will come in the Coppa Italia semifinals. This one, though, this is Juve’s chance to keep pace with the rest of the pack as they, with their 15-point penalty, stand just outside a European place.

How it all plays out on the field will either send Juventus into the international break feeling good about things or rueing the day because of a poor result. We know that Inter’s form has been all over the place the last couple of weeks, but just how fired up they will be with Juventus coming to town will certainly create quite the tasty encounter between these two teams that despise one another.

And, surely, Inter won’t want this Juventus, no matter what the status of said point penalty will be, to wrap up a season sweep of the black and blue side of Milan.

So, let’s boogie. Hopefully this meeting with Inter ends up going a lot like the last one.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3:45 p.m. Eastern time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific time. (Remember, depending on where you live in the U.S., this could start an hour later than usual because of Daylight Saving Time.)

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Soulé; Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin; Bonucci, Rugani; Cuadrado, Paredes, Barrenechea; Chiesa, Di Maria, Sekulov, Iling-Junior.

Inter Milan starting XI (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport App (United Kingdom); DAZN, SKY Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.