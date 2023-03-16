Europa League Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Freiburg

Tonight is a big night.

It is a big night because Juventus’ Europa League standing is up for grabs.

Thankfully for us here in the corner of the internet that roots for Juventus, we can say that Max Allegri’s squad comes into the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16 tie against Freiburg with a slim but always-valuable 1-0 lead on aggregate. Because of that lead, Juve don’t necessarily have to win on this night. A draw would get them through to the Europa League quarterfinals — something that they couldn’t say a few weeks ago against Nantes.

But, either way, Juventus just can’t lose or else its Europa League run this winter/spring will come to an end after all of four games.

Now, nobody here really wants that to happen because this is the only European football that Juventus has left this season. If Juve advance, that’s at least two more games and more money in the bank. (Although not as much money if they were to, say, get to the quarterfinals of the European competition in which they crashed out of earlier this season.)

So here’s to hoping that Juventus both doesn’t lose that small aggregate lead that it has and can potentially add on to it. That sure would be nice knowing what’s at stake on this night.

MATCH INFO

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Where: Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany.

Official kickoff time: 6:45 p.m. local time in Germany and around Europe, 5:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 1:45 p.m. Eastern time, 10:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Perin, Pinsoglio, De Sciglio, Rugani, Paredes, Miretti, Barrenechea, Compagnon, Soulé, Chiesa, Di Maria, Iling-Junior,

Freiburg starting XI (3-4-2-1): Flekken; Kubler, Ginter, Gulde; Gunter, Eggestein, Hofler, Doan; Holer, Sildillia; Gregoritsch.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 4 (United Kingdom); Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); DAZN (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport App (United Kingdom); DAZN, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven't already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.