Federico Chiesa, Angel Di Maria make the cut as Juve announce squad for Freiburg

Out of all the injured players that are currently on Juventus’ roster, it just so happened to be the club’s two biggest creative attacking threats were the two big question marks in terms of their availability.

There was even more uncertainty as Juve rolled out onto the Continassa and one of those guys wasn’t taking part in the final training session before Max Allegri’s squad hopped on a plane to Germany.

As it turns out, both of those guys were on said flight.

With Juventus announcing their traveling squad that will take part in Thursday night’s second leg of the Europa League Round of 16, Federico Chiesa and Angel Di Maria were both included on said list despite injury issues that kept both of them out of the win over Sampdoria this past weekend. Rumors out of Italy over the course of the past 48 hours definitely leaned toward Chiesa being the one who was a major doubt to face Freiburg, with Di Maria’s status seemingly a little more straightforward and not as much of an uncertainty. However, with Di Maria not part of training Wednesday morning, suddenly both players were question marks ... until the squad list was announced and both wingers were on it.

The full squad list is below:

There are also some notable names when it comes to those who weren’t called up for the trip to Germany, although not all of them are a surprise: Paul Pogba, Leonardo Bonucci, Arek Milik and Alex Sandro. Bonucci is really the only recent development to be ruled out to face Freiburg, with Daniele Rugani or Federico Gatti now in contention to get the start Thursday night.

While we don’t know for sure just how close to 100 percent both Di Maria and Chiesa are, the fact that they are both in the traveling squad has to be a good sign. Di Maria, who scored the lone goal in the first-leg win in Turin last Thursday, missing training on Wednesday throws another wrench into things, with Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio predicting — as of now because these things can always change — that Fabio Miretti will get the start as the No. 10 behind Dusan Vlahovic.