Juventus 4 - Sampdoria 2: Initial reaction and random observations

We should have known this would be anything but a routine night when there was barely any sort of atmosphere inside the Allianz Stadium as things kicked off Sunday night.

Then maybe you thought it would be a routine win when Juve went up 2-0 on a pair of powerful headers within the first 26 minutes against last-place Sampdoria.

But ... ha ... ha ha ha.

There was nothing routine about this night. How odd and strange this game ended up being made about as much as sense as why the crowd at the Allianz was as quiet as they were for the vast majority of this game.

Thankfully, Juventus’ complete first-half defensive meltdown didn’t extend into the second 45 minutes. And while there were still plenty of odd things to make you all go “HUH?!” — like, for instance, Dusan Vlahovic’s entire night — Juventus were able to survive all of the weirdness to beat relegation-bound Sampdoria 4-2 and jump into seventh place in the Serie A table. It was far from what should have taken place after building such a strong early lead, but with the blackouts come the aftermath, and in this case it was Juventus trying to survive a complete disaster against a Sampdoria side that entered as the team that has scored the fewest goals of any club in Europe’s top five leagues.

They very much survived.

We didn’t think they would need to be in that kind of mode — especially after Bremer and Rabiot both headed home first-half goals to set Juve on their way to put their team ahead 2-0.

However ...

Ah, that was the catch in all of this. Because of how Sampdoria roared back into this game with two goals within 61 seconds, Juventus’ easy road to three points became anything but that. It created a situation in which not only Juve saw their lead completely disappear with what felt like the snap of the fingers but also were pegged back for pretty much the rest of the first half by a team that came to Turin struggling to do much of anything right this season.

The final scores may be the same, but it was very much a different kind of deal than what we saw in Juve’s 4-2 win against Torino almost two weeks ago. That was Juventus fighting from behind twice — the first basically coming right after the opening kickoff — to get the win, while this was very much trying to right the ship after seeing your two-goal lead go up in smoke.

Both games ended the same way, though — and that’s what counts.

It was far from routine, far from where we thought it was going after they got up 2-0, but Juve got the three points they needed to get. And with this team sometimes, you just gotta roll with whatever they do if it means the end result is three more points. (I know it’s frustrating, I know it’s tough, but it’s just the reality we currently find ourselves in.) This team needs points if it wants to get into a European place even with a 15-point penalty, and they’re now on the cusp of putting some serious heat on sixth-place Atalanta, if they aren’t already.

So as much as Juve should’ve closed out Sampdoria the first time around in this game, it’s better than completely dropping three points, right? RIGHT? Wins are good, right?

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS