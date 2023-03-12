Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Sampdoria

Juventus has two very big games during the final week before the first international break of 2023. Before that, though, there is very much some business to take care against the team that is sitting at the very bottom of the Serie A table right now.

At home, no less.

As last-place Sampdoria rolls into the Allianz Stadium tonight for what be a near-top-of-the-table against bottom-of-the-table clash if not for the 15-point penalty that was handed down, Juventus manager Max Allegri is very much likely setting things up for what’s lying in the distance with big matchups against Freiburg and Inter next week. The starting lineup will be representative of that, with some of Juve’s regular starters getting a rest as Allegri sets things up for what’s to come in a matter of days.

That’s the right call considering just how bad Sampdoria has been for much of the 2022-23 season. And it’s the right call considering the kind of importance the last two games before the international break have.

So now we get to see if Juventus can avoid doing what so many of the clubs in front of them in the standings did this weekend — drop points. And as much as those losses and draws can potentially help Juve, dropping points to the worst team in the league would look even worse.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3:45 p.m. Eastern time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific time. (Remember, depending on where you live, this could start an hour later than usual because of Daylight Saving Time.)

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-1-1): Perin; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Barrenechea, Rabiot, Kostic; Miretti; Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Gatti, Rugani, Locatelli, Cuadrado, Paredes, Compagnon, Soulé, Iling-Junior.

Sampdoria starting XI (3-4-2-1): Turk; Gunter, Nuytinck, Amione; Leris, Winks, Rincon, Augello; Djuricic; Gabbiadini.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TLN (Canada); BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport App (United Kingdom); DAZN, SKY Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here.