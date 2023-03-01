Allegri: Juventus must keep taking it one game at a time

Juventus continued to maintain their hold on the seventh spot (minus the fifteen points) with a solid 4-2 win over Torino, coming from behind twice in the Derby della Mole to secure all three points.

Quick responses from Juan Cuadrado and Danilo ensured the Bianconeri were level going into the break, before Bremer and Adrien Rabiot scored after the break in a wide open game that was entertaining to watch.

Speaking after the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri expectedly was frustrated about the goals given up.

“The lads really put in a great performance against a difficult team to break down. It was a deserved victory. “It was a strong reaction with another two goals, though we ran a risk on that crossbar and conceded two avoidable goals. I was glad to see our patience, that is a sign of maturity. “We have to keep taking it one game at a time and it wasn’t easy to play so soon after Thursday in the Europa League.”

With tonight’s result Juventus are now ten points behind whatever clown show is sitting in fourth spot, but if they had their rightful fifteen points back then the Bianconeri would be three points clear in second place. Allegri even reminded the press of the two lost points with the VAR error against Salernitana.

“It has to be said, 10 points is still a big gap. We’d need an average of two points per game and it would be extraordinary. We have caught Bologna and broken away from Torino. We should also say that we earned 50 points, not to say 52…”

The triple sub in the second half seemed to invigorate Juve, with Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba and Mattia De Sciglio coming on together.

“We needed fresh legs with different characteristics. It is never a good feeling to take Angel Di Maria off, but we have so many games, we must try to be careful with him. I put Rabiot in front of the defence, needing his physicality in front of the defence, though he must improve in spreading the play.”

Allegri gave youngster Enzo Barrenechea the start with Manuel Locatelli suspended, further proving that on-loan Leandro Paredes was basically useless in this squad.