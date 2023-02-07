Juventus 3 - Salernitana 0: Initial reaction and random observations

Nearly a year to the day in which Dusan Vlahovic made quite a loud first impression on his Juventus debut, the hulking No. 9 made another early-February statement Tuesday night.

And boy does it feel good to type something like that again.

Juventus’ first three goals all had Team Serbia, but it was Vlahovic who played a part in all of them. Vlahovic scored his first two goals since making his comeback from his lengthy groin injury and added an “assist” to compatriot Filip Kostic as Juve built a 2-0 lead going into halftime and rolled to a 3-0 win over Salernitana. It was the kind of win that Juventus hasn’t necessarily had a lot of this season — you know, the kind where you can just kind of sit back and chill over the last 20 or so minutes, if not more — and it comes at a time when three points are so incredibly valuable.

So valuable that Max Allegri might stop talking about avoiding relegation a little bit?

Well, not even a Vlahovic penalty kick was something he could watch at the moment.

Allegri didn't watch Vlahovic's penaltypic.twitter.com/MlVpiGwnai — Juve Canal (@juve_canal) February 7, 2023

Ah, Max. Sometimes you amuse me. Sometimes it’s not exactly on purpose, but it brings about a laugh nonetheless. That’s just what happens when Allegri does what he does. He ain’t going to change now. This old dog doesn’t feel like learning any new tricks.

Who knows about him suddenly stopping the potential relegation talk since getting into the mind of Allegri whenever he steps up to the microphone before or after a game is a little tough to do.

But, that said, it was the kind of performance that differed from the win over Lazio a few days ago for the simple fact that Juventus were quite proactive in the second half even with a three-goal lead. They wanted more and nearly got just that. Angel Di Maria hammered a shot off the crossbar. Moise Kean nearly snuck a shot inside the near post only to hit iron. This could have easily been a landslide victory if only finishing was a little bit better.

That’s the encouraging part is that there is something to improve upon even in a relatively one-sided win. It could have been a runaway win and what would feel like the first dominant Juventus victory in months.

Considering how things have been at Juve over the last few weeks — and frankly the last few months as well — this kind of win had to feel pretty damn good for everybody involved. They’ve been under such a microscope and under such criticism for things that, in part, they had nothing to do with that beating Salernitana in this fashion was nothing but a positive.

It’s hopefully the sign of things to come — moreso the performance rather than the amount of goals scored because that is a complete wild card when your manager is Max Allegri.

For now, though, we can only hope that Allegri takes this game, takes what Vlahovic did when getting the kind of goal scoring opportunities he got and created for others and sees that it’s the way to go. This is something to build on — which is not exactly a phrase that we’ve typed out a lot here this season for obvious reasons.

