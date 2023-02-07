Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Salernitana

Who’s ready for a good old battle between 13th place and 16th place?

‘Tis one of the beauties of Juventus’ new reality, one that could get better or could get worse over these next handful of weeks if things are decided by certain people.

But on this night, the first Tuesday night of February, at the Stadio Arechi in Salerno, Juventus will try to get its first win over a Serie A opponent since early January. When you desperately need points, that’s not exactly a good thing to say nor a good kind of situation to find yourself in. That’s just what the 15-point deduction has done to this season.

And that’s why a game against a 16th-place team is even more important than it was the last time Juventus won a game.

We remember how things were the last time Juventus faced Salernitana. Even outside of the draw that should have been a win, there was the overlying fact that Juve didn’t exactly impress against a Salernitana side that was very much not holding back in its trip to Turin.

So now we hope that this time around goes a little better and that Juve aren’t hanging on a late, late goal to get three points. Maybe, just maybe, Max Allegri will realize that knowing how much of his talk the last few weeks has been about suddenly trying not to get into a relegation battle. (Or trying to create a bit of a buffer because of another incoming points penalty.)

Let’s see — things can hopefully get better during a time in which Juve could use some good news coming their way.

MATCH INFO

When: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

Where: Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; De Sciglio, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Perin, Pinsoglio, Gatti, Rugani, Cuadrado, Chiesa, Fagioli, Kean, Soulé, Iling-Junior.

Salernitana starting XI (4-4-2): Ochoa; Sambia, Troost Ekong, Bronn, Bradaric; Candreva, L.Coulibaly, Nicolussi Caviglia, Vilhena; Dia, Piatek.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom); 214 DAZN Zona (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport App (United Kingdom); DAZN, SKY Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.