The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 135: We continue to wait for Paul Pogba to play

The last couple of months have seen Juventus make a lot of news off the field even though some of those months didn’t involve any games whatsoever.

This week, arguably the biggest Juventus-related news involved somebody not being able to — again — not get back on the field.

The latest twist in the Paul Pogba comeback tour came to pass last week. And, just like pretty much most of them over the course of the last six months, it wasn’t necessarily a good one. All of this came after it looked like Pogba was on the brink of making his return against Monza, only to not make a substitute appearance in the same fashion that fellow long-term absentee Dusan Vlahovic did.

So, just like a few weeks ago (and a few months ago), we’re not sure when Pogba will be back. The waiting game goes on in what has been a totally lost season for arguably Juventus’ biggest signing of last summer.

Not exactly going to plan, is it?

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including how the cup competitions (and mainly the Coppa Italia) are the only things that really matters this season because of what’s happened the last few weeks how sometimes simplicity is the best when it comes to Juventus’ players following Max Allegri’s notable screaming at Angel Di Maria, and how winning the Coppa Italia is there for the taking.

The current injury situation surrounding Paul Pogba is sad because all of us were looking forward to seeing him back at Juventus again. The problem, however, is that he has yet to appear in a competitive game and his comeback to Juve has been marked by him not playing more than anything else.

In short, Pog’s still not back.

Thoughts on the Coppa Italia quarterfinal win over Lazio seeing as the Coppa Italia is becoming more and more the best chance for Juventus to get into Europe next season.

You gotta admit that there’s at least some sort of comedy in the fact that Juventus could potentially be a relegation battler or even get relegated and be in Europe next season.

Twitter questions — including how Juventus might be able to get out of this mess, just how much job security Max Allegri might have the rest of the season or into the summertime, and just how good or bad the current version(s) of offside technology has gotten.

You can listen to Episode 135 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast here:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks to drop every Monday mornings/afternoons (now that Juve are done with Monday night games for a while!) for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

