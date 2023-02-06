Allegri: Juventus’ first objective is to avoid relegation

Juventus find themselves embroiled in a mid-table melee after the fifteen-point deduction a few weeks ago, and take on Salernitana in a rare Tuesday league fixture. The Bianconeri saw last week’s opponents Monza beat them and leapfrog above Juve in the standings, and tomorrow’s hosts Salernitana could do the same as well with a win.

Speaking about the opponents, coach Massimiliano Allegri added -

“A complicated match, an environment driven by the fans and a team that is doing well with Davide Nicola who is doing a great job. “It’s important to face them with the right attitude, looking at the league table it’s a direct confrontation. “The fact is that we have 23 points. We have to reach 40 points which avoids relegation, it makes me laugh, but that’s how it is. The first objective is to catch those ahead of us.”

Allegri provided a squad update as well.

“Apart from Leonardo Bonucci who has had the flu for three days, Paul Pogba the usual, Leandro Paredes has leg discomfort and won’t be there. The others will all be present.”

Mattia De Sciglio has been targeted on social media by the fans for his role in the investigations that saw the club punished with the points deduction.

“He’s fine, I’ve spoken to him, and he’s calm. He’s serious, professional and a very good player. “Social media? It’s a screen behind which thousands of people hide, unfortunately this is how the world works. You have to accept it without giving it importance.”

Would Dusan Vlahovic get the start tomorrow? What other options did Allegri have?

“I haven’t decided yet, but I will make the assessments. Physically he is also well, he is much lighter and more dynamic than when he arrived, let’s hope he scores tomorrow. “We also have Kean who is well, leaving him out remains very difficult for me. He has become very important, he has grown mentally and technically. He’s becoming, he’s still not 100%, an important player. I’m happy, he’s changed compared to last year. “Does he need to play? I don’t make players play because they need to play, but to win games. Vlahovic has never been as physical as he is now, not even when he arrived from Fiorentina. He has a lighter touch, he needs to score goals.”

Allegri insisted he hasn’t set any targets for his side right now.

“To give ourselves goals now is unthinkable. Now we have to reach the team ahead of us and climb slowly. “Tomorrow, we have to win because in the last three league games we’ve only got one point.”

When asked about the continuing emergence of young midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, Allegri commented -