Reports: Juventus aren’t thinking about terminating Paul Pogba’s contract

As you all are well aware of, when an English media outlet gets its hands on a football rumor that can run wild on Twitter, they don’t think twice about it. That’s what happened a couple of days ago when the Daily Mail, one of England’s biggest cultivators of transfer craziness, said that Juventus’ new-look front office is seriously considering the future of Paul Pogba at the club after his latest injury setback.

Those reports might have been jumping the gun just a liiiiiiiiiiiiiiiittle bit.

According to Italian transfer reporter Nicolo Schira and Mirko Di Natale of TuttoJuve.com on Saturday, Juventus are not thinking of terminating Paul Pogba’s contract early, something that the Daily Mail originally reported earlier in the week after Max Allegri announced the Frenchman will have to push his official comeback appearance due to muscle fatigue. The Daily Mail suggested that Juventus has grown tired of not seeing Pogba on the field — which you could understand based on how his return to the club has gone — and that would be the basis on why they would seek a possible termination of contract.

Pogba has not appeared in an official match this season after initially injuring his meniscus following Juventus’ friendly in Las Vegas this past summer and then having multiple stops along the way before where we currently find ourselves.

Contrariamente a quanto riportato dal Daily Mail, la #Juventus non sta valutando la rescissione di @paulpogba ❌ — Mirko Di Natale (@_Morik92_) February 4, 2023

Also on Saturday, Sky Sport Italia reported that Juventus got some good news regarding Pogba’s most recent injury scare. After undergoing scans at J Medical, Sky reported that Pogba avoided any further damage when it comes to a muscle injury, instead simply dealing with the muscle fatigue that caused him to not be called up for Thursday night’s win in the Coppa Italia against Lazio.

Sky says that Pogba will certainly miss Tuesday night’s game against Salernitana as Juventus are targeting the first leg of the Europa League playoff against Nantes as the latest potential return date. (We’ve been down this road before, and it’s not exactly fun.)

Pogba signed with Juventus on a free transfer this past summer, agreeing to a three-year contract with a salary of €8 million net plus add-ons, according to reports. Pogba, in theory, was supposed to be the latest piece to the reconstruction of Juventus’ midfield, bringing the kind of dynamic that nobody else on Max Allegri’s squad could provide as they tried to move into a new era of winning and subsequently collecting trophies.

It hasn’t worked out that way. Pogba has been injured the entire season and away from Turin for a decent amount of the time as he recovers from knee surgery and then the hamstring injury that caused his return to be pushed back even for. And now, this past week saw the latest setback in a season full of bad treatment decisions and one injury stacked upon the other for arguably the biggest name on Juve’s roster.