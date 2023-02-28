Juventus 4 - Torino 2: Initial reaction and random observations

It’s almost because custom whenever you fire up your television or streaming service whenever another Derby della Mole arrives — you’re ready for the grind and a low-scoring affair because that is simply what you’ve become conditioned to.

On Tuesday night, the second Turin derby of the 2022-23 season was far from what we’ve seen in previous ones.

It took all of 90-something seconds for Juventus and Torino to match the goal tally from the season’s first Derby della Mole in October. By the time halftime had rolled around, it was already one of the highest-scoring games of the season involving Juventus, although half of that total was not exactly the good kind of goals you want to see scored. But thanks to second-half goals from former Torino man Bremer and Adrien Rabiot, Juventus was able to complete the comeback and pick up a 4-2 win in an absolutely roller coaster ride of a Derby della Mole at Allianz Stadium.

It went totally against the grain of what we’re used to in the Turin derby.

The two teams combined for 21 shots. And while Juventus might have been significantly out-possessed by Torino, the sheer ability to create quality chances ended up being the biggest thing Max Allegri’s squad was able to to ensure that falling behind after less than two minutes was not going to be their end game.

In fact, it might have been the thing that forced them out of their usual slow-play comfort zone.

This proved to be one of the more wide open matchups between the two Turin rivals that we’ve seen in quite some time. It was most definitely end to end at times, with Juventus trying to counter Torino’s possession game — seriously, Juve was out-possessed 62-to-38 in the first half! — and it was working quite well. Juventus didn’t have to grind out this one simply because they were forced to play, forced to chase the game for much of the night.

Then, thanks to Bremer hitting his former team, a lead was secured.

This is a game that really could have gotten away from Juventus. There is no denying that maybe in previous months or previous seasons they let that kind of deficit truly impact the team and then they’re struggling to even tie the game rather than doing what they did. Juventus had to fight back to even the score twice before getting the lead on Bremer’s perfectly-placed header with 20 minutes to go. (Bremer definitely giveth to Torino and then taketh away the chance of his former club getting a point, didn’t he?)

That’s the kind of fighting back you want to see.

That’s the kind of fighting back that Juventus showed after going down all of 90 seconds into Tuesday night’s derby.

And now Juve’s all of six points off the top six — which, in the days following the 15-point penalty coming down last month, I didn’t really expect to happen so soon. There’s still plenty of work to do and more sporting penalties to sweat about, but Juventus is starting to look like a team that could go on a nice little run again. That’s also something that we didn’t necessarily think was possible with how things looked five weeks ago after the Napoli dismantling and then the 15-point penalty.

Seventh place or second place, Juventus looks like a team that’s found some kind of mojo.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

Pre-game thought No. 1: It’s Enzo Barrenechea time!

Pre-game thought No. 2: Sure glad I wrote about Leandro Paredes in the preview post for this here website. Yep, that turned out to be a good decision.

Pre-game thought No. 3: In case you needed another sign that Paredes is very much not in Max Allegri’s plans for the rest of this season, I feel like giving a 21-year-old his debut in the Turin derby rather than start a very experienced player is a pretty notable development.

Mid-second half thought No. 1: POGBACK!

Mid-second half thought No. 2: What a sub that Allegri rolled out there, by the way, with Pogba, Federico Chiesa and Mattia De Sciglio coming on all at once. De Sciglio was the first player to come on, by the way, because your most important player always comes on first.

Mid-second half thought No. 3: I sure wish Dusan Vlahovic had scored that goal instead of blasting it off the crossbar because that was some pretty slick combination play between the big Serb and Nicolo Fagioli.

Vlahovic should have scored, sure, but his hold up play in this game was really, really good.

Seriously, just take a minute real quick and let’s just look at something that we haven’t seen (outside of a Las Vegas friendly back in July) for quite a lot of years: