Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Torino

The Derby della Mole is always an interesting encounter because it very much goes along the lines of little brother in Turin giving big brother in Turin all it can handle a good portion of the time. Form coming in isn’t all that important because, just as we’ve seen in recent years, things are almost always incredibly even between the two city rivals.

What’s in store for the second (and final) Turin derby of the 2022-23 season?

Like it or not, we’re going to find out.

Juventus has the chance to move within six points of a European spot with a win over Torino tonight at Allianz Stadium. For all of the drama and uncertainty still going on off the field as we await Juve’s appeal of the 15-point penalty to be heard and decided upon, has been able to shut out the outside noise and has now gone unbeaten in their last six games.

Now Juve, in what will be the start of a big stretch heading into the first international break of 2023, will look to make it seven in a row.

A win over Torino would see Juventus move into seventh place in the Serie A table — something that might not have been looked at as something that’s possible only a few weeks ago when the points penalty was first handed down. But, thanks to this little unbeaten run that Juve’s gone on (and plenty of others dropping points), they’ve been able to quickly jump over a host of teams and go from 13th to eighth place with the chance for more.

Juventus manager Max Allegri has said this is the kind of that can help in the race for the top for — and that’s even taking into consideration the points penalty that was handed down last month. ““Regardless of what happens off the pitch,” Allegri said, “we have earned 47 points and we must try and stay in the top four, one of our aims at the start of the season.”

MATCH INFO

When: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Barrenechea, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, De Sciglio, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Pogba, Paredes, Chiesa, Kean, Soulé, Iling-Junior.

Torino starting XI (3-4-2-1): ilinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Schuurs, Buongiorno; Singo, Linetty, Ilic, Rodriguez; Miranchuk, Karamoh; Sanabria.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 3 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); DAZN (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport App (United Kingdom); DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.