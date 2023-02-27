The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 138: Angel Di Maria is a wonderful human

What goes through your mind when you hear the name “Angel Di Maria”?

We’re guessing that it’s nothing but wonderful thoughts about a wonderful person following what the 35-year-old Argentinian winger did against Nantes this past Thursday night.

That is where we focus a whole lot of our conversation on the podcast this week because that’s just what happens when a dude at that age scores a hat trick in a big European matchup. It is what allowed Juventus to keep its Europa League hopes alive — which is pretty much all we talk about this week because it’s a very European-centric kind of week.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

A quick update on the future of the podcast. (Don’t worry, we’re not going away!)

Takeaways from the week that was — including what Angel Di Maria’s position on his field really is and what his best position on the field really is, and how Juve loanee Andrea Cambiaso absolutely bossed Bologna’s win over Inter on Sunday afternoon.

The Europa League dream is still alive, everybody!

Everybody talks about how good Angel Di Maria has been since coming back from the World Cup.

Any concerns about Di Maria just kinda cruising once he came back from the World Cup were completely unwarranted because he’s been great since the restart. (If only we could say the same about his countryman Leandro Paredes...)

Taking a look at Juventus’ opponent in the Europa League Round of 16, Freiburg, and what kind of challenge that they might pose in the coming weeks.

Twitter questions — including what Juve need to see happen in the Coppa Italia to qualify for the Europa League next season, who could realistically replace Max Allegri this summer if the #AllegriOut contingent get their way, and what are the latest updates surrounding the financial investigations into Juventus.

