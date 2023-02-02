Coppa Italia Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Lazio

Over the course of the next couple of hours, we will find out if Juventus still has a chance to win a trophy this season. That is still technically true for the Europa League as well, but the task at the forefront for Juventus right now is trying to stay alive in the Coppa Italia.

So, let’s see how this goes, shall we?

Juventus hosts a Lazio side getting its top goal scorer back from injury tonight at the Allianz Stadium in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. This comes at a time in which Juve is the ultimate example of a wobbling fighter because of so much uncertainty going on off the field. The players are feeling, the manager is trying to hammer home the concept of concentration every chance he gets and we’re still not totally sure how much that message is being received by those in which it is directed toward.

We’ll potentially find out again tonight.

Juventus’ first two games since the points penalty was handed down have not been great. Maybe scoring three goals against Atalanta was nice to see, but pretty much everything else has not been all that positive. The defense is still leaking goals, the attack didn’t create a whole bunch against Monza and went the entire first half without a shot on target. It has just been ... not great.

Maybe tonight is a change for the better. Maybe it’s an extension of what we’ve seen the last few times Juventus has stepped onto the Allianz Stadium field. At this point, it’s a total guessing game ... well, it least for some of us who are hoping Juve can turn this thing around at least a little bit.

MATCH INFO

When: Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3 p.m. Eastern time, 12 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Perin; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado; Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot; Chiesa Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Szczęsny, Pinsoglio, De Sciglio, Gatti, Rugani, Miretti, Paredes, Kean, Di Maria, Soulé, Iling-Junior.

Lazio starting XI (4-3-3): Maximiano; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Marusic; Vecino, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: Canale 5 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); Viaplay Sports 2 (United Kingdom); Mediaset Infinity (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.