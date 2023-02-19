Juventus 2 - Spezia 0: Initial reaction and random observations

Through the first hour at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday evening, the only thing favoring Juventus was the scoreline. And even that, with how Juve was playing, the slim lead courtesy of Moise Kean’s first-half goal was hanging in the balance as Spezia pushed numbers forward and saw even more of the ball than it had during the opening 45 minutes.

The stress was relieved, thankfully, thanks to a certain Angel Di Maria.

The magical Argentine playmaker, all of a few days after his 35th birthday, added yet another moment of brilliance to his 2023 highlight reel. A few days after a brilliant pass to set up Juve’s lone goal against Nantes, Di Maria’s long-range strike relieved a whole lot of tensions and allowed Juventus to claim a 2-0 win over Spezia on a night in which Max Allegri’s squad was far from impressive or anything close to it. No matter setting up goals or scoring them, Di Maria has come to life following his World Cup success in Qatar, and while Juve’s overall form isn’t all that great at the moment, the same can’t be said for the man with No. 22 on his back — and it’s that level that is making a difference.

Let’s make no mistake about it: This was not pretty outside of the two goals and a few excellent saves from stand-in keeper Mattia Perin. That is what my eyes told me. That is what the stats certainly tell me. This was a grind for Juventus for the vast majority of the night — and maybe that is a compliment with how things were looking prior to Di Maria’s thumping strike that doubled the lead.

Spezia had 59% of the possession. It was even more lopsided in the second half. The shot totals were essentially even, but Juve only managed to put three of their 15 shots that they attempted on frame. It was far from pretty. It was far from anything you’d probably consider good or really all that average.

Not exactly the kind of performance you were hoping to see after a disappointing European performance a few days earlier.

Could have been worse, though, I guess.

At this point, expecting Juventus to play at a high level might be too much to ask. Games will likely look more like what we’ve been seeing rather than something even close to high-pressure and aggressive football. Maybe that changes in France this coming Thursday night with their Europa League future at stake or when they face Inter in the Coppa Italia semifinals simply because of the stakes, but seeing 17th-place (and manager-less) Spezia possess so much of the ball with Juve hanging onto their lead was not exactly encouraging.

But hey, it’s three more points. Juve’s up to seventh place. And now all of the attention in Juventus’ world can be turned toward Thursday’s trip to France where they will hopefully not do something stupid once again in a do-or-die European fixture.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS