Friday Poll: Does Juventus make it to the Europa League Round of 16?

Now that the dust has settled (at least partially) from Juventus’ 1-1 draw with Nantes on Thursday night, there’s something we need to talk about.

No, it’s not whether Max Allegri should stay or go because that’s just adding another layer of flammable kindling onto an already roaring set of flames. It’s about Juventus’ future in Europe, one that will be decided six days from now when Allegri’s squad head to France to face Nantes in the second leg of their Europa League playoff round tie against Nantes.

That’s thanks to Thursday night’s 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium, a game in which Juve’s finishing as well as some old habits coming back to roost. Juventus had the chance to put the 13th-placed team in Ligue 1 away, but couldn’t do it. And, as we’ve seen time and time before, Juve’s inability to do just that came back to bite them in the you-know-what, with Nantes’ lone shot on goal in the game ending up being the goal that tied things up.

Probably due in at least some part to how these types of games have played in the past, there’s not exactly a growing sense of confidence when it comes to Juve advancing into the Europa League Round of 16. It’s only natural based on what we’ve seen from Juventus over the last few years in win-or-be-eliminated matchups like what we’re going to see next Thursday in France.

Will they do it?

Do you believe they can do it?

The question has to be asked. It most certainly has to be asked.

In a season that has seen so much go wrong and not a whole hell of a lot to feel confident about, another season-defining moment is coming up on the schedule. Based on how the first leg went, that might not be something that you want to come across again. But, whether you like it or not, Juventus’ Europa League fate is about to be on the line in less than a week.