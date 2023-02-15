Reports: Juventus, Dean Huijsen agree to contract extension

Dean Huijsen, Juventus’ 17-year-old center back prospect, has had a rather exciting couple of months. He made his unofficial debut with the senior squad during Juve’s handful of World Cup break friendlies. He officially got the promotion from Juve’s primavera squad to playing against men potentially twice his age with the Next Gen squad in Serie C.

The calendar year is going to continue to be a good one for the young Dutchman.

According to multiple reports out of Italy on Tuesday from the likes of Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti, Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Italia and La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Giovanni Albanese, Juventus and the Huijsen camp have agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2027. Huijsen and Juventus have been reportedly talking about a new contract for the better part of the last two months as the club looks to lock down all of its best young talent either at the senior or Next Gen level.

Agresti said that Huijsen’s contract extension will be officially signed no later than April.

Anche #Huijsen ha trovato l'accordo per prolungare il contratto con la #Juventus ⚪⚫✍✅ — Giovanni Albanese (@GiovaAlbanese) February 14, 2023

Huijsen made his Serie C debut with the Juventus Next Gen squad on Jan. 8 after playing the first half of the 2022-23 season with the primavera side. One of the youngest players in the entire league, the young Dutchman — who will turn 18 years old in early April — has been thrown right into the starting lineup and has held his own in his first three outings.

The Juve Next Gen squad sits in eighth in Serie C Group A as well as qualified for the semifinals of the Coppa Italia Lega Pro.

With the aggressive promotion to Serie C before his 18th birthday, Juventus clearly have Huijsen on the fast track when it comes to his development. Even though he’s been in Turin for all of a year and a half, he’s already proven to be one of the top prospects in bianconero and the contract extension he is a player the club will look to as they attempt to work in more homegrown players into the senior squad over the next few years.

Huijsen was originally signed from Malaga prior to the 2021-22 season.