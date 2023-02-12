Juventus 1 - Fiorentina 0: Initial reaction and random observations

So, let me pose a question to the masses: To whom do we attribute the fact that the final minutes of Juventus’ matchup against Fiorentina on Sunday evening ended up being so nervy in the final minutes?

Is it the VAR room full of folks who now rely on the slimmest of margins thanks to the technology at hand? Is it Max Allegri and his love affair with defending a 1-0 lead no matter who the opponent is and how much they struggle to score goals?

No matter what, I think this is safe to say: Allegri got his bacon saved by VAR in the same way that Dusan Vlahovic has a massive bone to pick with that same semi-automatic technology that is now taking over every close call there is on goal scoring opportunties.

Juventus beat Fiorentina 1-0 thanks to Adrien Rabiot’s first-half goal to claim its second straight Serie A victory and third win on the bounce in all competitions. But that only tells a fraction of the story regarding what went down at the Allianz Stadium. Both Juventus and Fiorentina had second-half goals chalked off thanks to VAR, drastically changing the scope of the game from what appeared to be a solid if not unspectacular Juve win to what looked like Fiorentina absolutely snatching a point late on and making Allegri pay for his latest sitting-back-and-defend sin.

Grinding out a 1-0 win is not something some might have expected when Allegri rolled out a attacking trio of Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Angel Di Maria, but here we are.

This was Allegri to his conservative core. Before and after Vlahovic’s goal that ultimately wasn’t the second-half plan was clear: sit back, let Fiorentina see the ball and let a struggling attack try and do something. And hey, if you’re up 2-0 and then doing just that, that makes some sense. But Juve walked a fine line when up 1-0 after VAR somehow ruled that Vlahovic was offside and if not for Fiorentina’s own VAR controversy then we’d be sitting here with a very different kind of mood flowing through our veins.

Yes, Juventus winning is nice.

Juventus winning this kind of way just feels ... a little off maybe?

Fiorentina’s attack has been struggling so much this season that Vincenzo Italiano decided that playing without a recognized No. 9 was his team’s best option on Sunday. Let that sink in. It was all about speed and movement up front for Fiorentina, and Juve handled it well in the first half mainly because they were also actively trying to play football despite trailing in the possession numbers.

But the second half was just sit back and defend at its core. And if Castrovilli’s goal didn’t get called off by VAR, then Juve would have dropped two points in a game they shouldn’t have been dropping points in. Fiorentina weren’t great by any means, but letting them hang around in the fashion that Juve did might have been an even bigger issue than everything that happened with VAR. (And you know that the Italian media is going to make this all about VAR because that’s just what they do.)

At least Juventus won and the VAR calls evened themselves out. Take the three points (and leave the cannoli if you want) and now it’s onto the Europa League playoff round on Thursday night, everybody.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS