Allegri: Pogba injured again, Vlahovic will start

Juventus host Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals looking to redeem a season that has rapidly gone down the drain in recent weeks.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, coach Massimiliano Allegri provided a squad update -

“I will decide the line-up tomorrow. Aside from Leonardo Bonucci the only other player not available is Paul Pogba who had a flexor problem. “Dusan Vlahovic will surely start, I have to decide on the others. The game could last 120 minutes, so substitutions will be important. I will decide the line-up after tomorrow’s training.” “Many players have been dealing with long-term injuries. Federico Chiesa was out for 10 months, and Pogba hasn’t played since April. It takes a while to get back in shape. As happened with Chiesa who had to stop and start again. It takes time for Pogba, nobody can work miracles. His body must adapt. We must use him wisely and in the right moment when he will be fit.”

On what his approach has to be for the remainder of the season -

“Juventus must have balance, which is something we lacked in the last few games. “A new season has begun, we have another competition now and we’ll think about Serie A on Monday, on the eve of the game with Salernitana. The match with Lazio will be difficult against a team that is doing great things. “The performance against Monza was bad but the second half was better and we finished with many shots on target. Points deduction should not be an excuse, we must go on the pitch and do what’s required. Perhaps, it’s the first time a team is docked 15 points, but we must handle this situation in the best way. We’ll do our best in Coppa Italia.”

The Bianconeri were not particularly busy in the now-closed January transfer window, with Weston McKennie the only exit and no incoming activity.

“Juventus’ Mercato was good, McKennie wanted to leave and he’s found a good option. We sent Zuelli to Pisa, Pellegrini to Lazio, perhaps we’ll face him tomorrow.”

