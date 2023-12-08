Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Napoli

Seven days ago, Juventus had the opportunity to set the tone for your weekend. You would either be happy because they got the win, or very likely grumpy because they did even more stupid things against a Monza said that is still very much new to Serie A.

Now, there’s another night of Friday football for us to follow.

And another chance for Juventus to send us into the weekend on a good note.

It’s the second straight week of Friday night football for Max Allegri and company. But rather than facing a provincial side that’s sitting mid-table, Juve now gets the chance to be the latest team to extend the frustration that has become the 2023-24 for defending champions Napoli. The Allianz Stadium will be the venue in which Juve tries to get their first win over Napoli since the final weeks of Andrea Pirlo’s tenure as manager in the spring of 2021 — which, by my count, is probably not a good kind of streak that you want to see develop over the next few years.

The vibes are good, Allegri says, coming out of the Monza win where Federico Gatti scored a 94th-minute winner to allow Juve to avoid stoppage-time disaster and drop points after leading for the previous 80-plus minutes. The vibes will continue to be good if there’s a win over Napoli that sees Juve go back into first place for the next 24 hours before Inter takes the field again against struggling Udinese.

But first, to get through Napoli, Juve must try and slow down a team that is desperate to get their season turned around. That involves slowing down one of the best tridents in the league with star power galore. Here’s to hoping that the expected sitting back pays off.

MATCH INFO

When: Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vhlahovic.

Juventus bench: Perin, Pinsoglio, Alex Sandro, Huijsen, Rugani, Miretti, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Milik, Yildiz, Iling-Junior., Kean.

Napoli starting XI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Natan; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli bench: Contini, Gollini, Demme, Elmas, Simeone, Zerbin, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Ostigard, Zanoli, Gaetano, Raspadori.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 3 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italia, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.