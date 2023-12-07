Report: Frosinone, Granada interested in signing Dean Huijsen on loan in January

It was an exciting time when Dean Huijsen (and Kenan Yildiz) capped a remarkable 12-month period at Juventus with a promotion to the first team. He’s one of the club’s brightest young talents and has been tipped for big things knowing full well that he is still very much a teenager.

The downside, of course, is that Huijsen being promoted to the senior squad means the chance to play for Juve’s Next Gen squad are limited and he’s at the bottom of the depth chart with all those veteran players ahead of him.

With just one appearance and 12 minutes — albeit 12 very important minutes against Milan — to his name this season, that could mean that Juventus are thinking a loan spell might be in the young Dutchman’s cards. But where?

According to Italian transfer reporter Nicolo Schira, there are already two clubs that are interested in bringing the 18-year-old Huijsen in on loan for the second half of the 2023-24 season. The first option, according to Schira, is Huijsen becoming the latest Juventus youngster to go on loan at Frosinone, where he would join a trio of South Americans headlined by Matias Soule on season-long loan deals. The other, however, is not here in Italy, but rather in Spain, as Granada have emerged as a potential landing spot.

Not only #Frosinone: #Granada have also shown interest in Dejan #Huijsen for a 6-months loan. #Juventus will decide the future of the young centre-back in the next days. #transfers https://t.co/Wx7VRR4E7y — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 6, 2023

As Schira notes in the tweet above, Juventus are still to decide if they actually want to send Huijsen out on loan. The simple fact of being able to secure another body in defense — remember, Juve essentially have five players available for their three-man backline — so that there’s not the same kind of depth issues that we’ve seen in midfield the last couple of months.

It’s no surprise that both of these are interested in Huijsen, but for two very different kinds of reasons outside of the simple fact that he’s a pretty talented youngster.

Frosinone not only have the link of the three Juve youngsters already there on loan, but as one of the youngest teams in Serie A this season, they’ve shown that they’re not afraid to give playing time to players who very much inexperienced in Serie A. Soule, obviously, is the biggest beneficiary of this mindset under manager Eusebio Di Francesco, but Frosinone’s entire squad is one that has young and talented players all over the field.

Even with a recent run of four losses in their last six league games, Frosinone sits in 12th place in the Serie A table, eight points above the relegation zone. (They also host Juventus two days before Christmas at the Benito Stirpe.)

Considering Huijsen played in Spain before signing with Juventus in the summer of 2021, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a Spanish side is interested in trying to get him back in the country for a few months. Unlike Frosinone, though, Granada currently find themselves in the La Liga relegation zone, so entrusting a teenager might not be as willing of a situation as it might be for a club like Frosinone.

Either way, it appears that if Juventus want to send Huijsen out on loan next month, they’ve got at least a couple of options.