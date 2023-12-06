The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 190: Juve face big a December test vs. Napoli

The second of three straight Friday night fixtures is just a couple of days away. And, no offense to Monza and those who made the trek to the U-Power Stadium, this coming Friday is a little bigger than that of the first Friday fixture.

That’s simply because of who’s about to be rolling into Turin.

Seven days after snatching three points from Monza just when it looked like they were about to drop a couple of points in stoppage time, Juventus return home to host the defending Serie A champions (and their new/old manager) Napoli in a quite obviously important matchup for both teams. For Juventus, it’s about simply keeping pace with league leaders Inter at the very least. For Napoli, it’s about trying to get something going on a consistent basis under new/old manager Walter Mazzarri.

No matter how you look at it, though, there’s plenty on the line in a rivalry that has given us plenty of memorable moments the last decade.

On Episode 190 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Juventus vs. Napoli — very important!

Napoli’s got a new manager and things so far have been ... a bit mixd.

One thing that’s still there for Napoli — a very dangerous trident that has been kept intact through the managerial change earlier this season.

Another win in a big game will help Juventus’ potential title chase.

Players to keep an eye on when Juventus faces Napoli in Turin on Friday night.

