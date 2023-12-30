Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Roma

Ever since the Allianz Stadium opened in the fall of 2011, there has been one very overwhelming trend when Roma makes their way to Turin to face Juventus.

It is a result that very much favors that of Juventus — which, at least around these parts, we are totally OK with and wholeheartedly support. No matter the managers on each touchline, no matter the starting lineups being used, there’s been one result that has occurred in 10 of the 12 times these two rivals have played at the Allianz.

Juventus wins.

Some scores have been close. Others have not been close at all. The only time Juve has lost to Roma at the Allianz Stadium came in the summer of 2020 post-lockdown when there weren’t any fans in the stadium. The only draw in the last 12 meetings between these two came last season as Max Allegri’s squad endured an incredibly frustrating start to the 2022-23 campaign.

So, with all of that being said, we’re about to find out what meeting No. 13 between Juve and Roma at Allianz Stadium has in store.

The final game of the 2023 calendar year for Allegri and company very much as a big game kind of feel to it even if Roma are currently yo-yo-ing around the Serie A table like it’s some kind of fun activity. It might not be all that fun for Roma supporters, sure, but their favorite team enters tonight’s game just on the outside looking in on a Champions League, while at the same time Juventus are comfortably in second place and can move within two points of league leaders Inter Milan with a win thanks to Friday night’s Radu Dragusin-inspired result in Genoa.

So, basically, we’re here to see:

How Juventus can finish up 2023.

If Juventus can keep their dominance at home over Roma going.

Can Juventus gain ground on Inter after a rare slip up by Serie A’s current leaders.

There are other things that will come into play during the course of the next few hours, of courser. Paulo Dybala will be making his second visit to Turin as a visiting player since his move to Roma two summers ago. Romelu Lukaku will be playing at the Allianz for the first time since this past summer’s transfer window that was full of rumors about him suddenly wearing bianconero.

But above all of them is Juventus trying to get a win over one of their bigger rivals and heading into 2024 on a high note (and one where they’re closer to Inter in the league table, which is also a good idea.)

MATCH INFO

When: Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Yildiz, Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Perin, Pinsoglio, Huijsen, Rugani, Miretti, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Chiesa, Milik, Iling-Junior.

Roma starting XI (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Kristensen, Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Zalewski; Dybala, Lukaku.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TLN (Canada); TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italia, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here