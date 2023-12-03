The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 189: Juve avoid disaster with a miracle vs. Monza

In the 91st minute Friday night, you were probably shaking your head in disgust as Juventus allowed a game-tying goal on a shot that wasn’t really a shot.

Three minutes later, the vibes were probably much different. Maybe not to the extent of Federico Gatti as he was ready to tear off his shirt but restrained the urge until the final whistle sounded, but it was most definitely the swing of emotions that embodied the “fino alla fine” motto and had Juventus players celebrating for obvious reasons.

Against a Monza side that Juve didn’t earn a single point against last season, another case of dropped points suddenly looked like it was happening at the beginning of stoppage time. Or, until it wasn’t.

A relatively drab second half suddenly went all haywire once the minute count hit the 90s.

That wasn’t necessarily a good thing. Until it actually was a good thing thanks to Gatti’s goal.

On Episode 189 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from Juventus’ win over Monza — including how the interchanging between Andrea Cambiaso and Weston McKennie on the right wing is becoming more and more of a thing, and how Contract Year Rabiot has reappeared in a game in which he was needed.

Juventus’ win over Monza was quite the roller coaster ride in stoppage time.

Can Juventus continue to win like how Max Allegri wants to play?

Should Dusan Vlahovic continue to be Juve’s No. 1 penalty kick taker? Or, better yet, do Juve have another real option amongst their regular starters to take penalties?

Twitter questions — including how good was Adrien Rabiot’s response to Roberto Gagliardini on Instagram after Juve’s stoppage-time win, and do we think Juventus can win the Scudetto.

You can listen to Episode 189 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the media player below:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast to drop every Monday and Thursday mornings/afternoons for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice five-star rating and maybe even a sweet review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.