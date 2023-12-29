Allegri: Juventus must continue to play for the result

Juventus head into what should be an explosive clash against AS Roma during this festive period, but coach Massimiliano Allegri doesn’t want his side to be complacent going into the game on Saturday night.

“We are in a good period but football lives off balance, so we need to keep our feet on the ground. At the moment we are not even halfway through the season, once these next two matches are over we will see where we will be in the standings.”

Roma are currently sitting in sixth place but are in the hunt for a Champions League spot themselves and are led by mercurial manager Jose Mourinho.

“Tomorrow we face a frustrating team, with one of the best coaches, he doesn’t give you any advantages, if you’re not careful he’ll take you out of the match. They have talented players up front, we must not overdo it and be patient. “This is a direct clash against a strong team that has the same ambitions as us. They beat Napoli last week, a difficult match, it will be a tough game. I select the young players, but the credit goes to those who believed in them and helped them grow and now there is a nice heritage at Juventus.”

The injury situation for the Bianconeri is getting better by the day.

“Apart from De Sciglio, who has already done a couple of half-training sessions with the team, Alex Sandro who will have training for about ten days and Kean, the others are all fine. “Tomorrow morning I will decide who to play, Weah can go on the right, McKennie with Miretti as the midfielders. I have a few ideas.”

Where does he think his side needs the most improvement in?

“When we concede goals like we have, which we’re not used to because they’ve been too easy, we talk about it. The details make the difference, we have to go back to being afraid of letting goals in, otherwise you’ll make careless mistakes.”

Juve had been linked with Roma’s striker Romelu Lukaku for a hot minute in the summer, what did he think were the differences between him and Dusan Vlahovic?

“I have never coached Lukaku so I don’t know. Vlahovic is an important player for Juventus, we all believe in him, he is growing and like all young players he has a bright future.”

Has he had any contacts with the Juventus Board regarding a contract renewal with his term ending this season?

“I haven’t said anything, I don’t say anything to the club because we can only think about the present, because in an instant everything can change. We have lots of young guys playing and it’s a credit to the work put in over the last ten years. “On the Growth Decree, Juve has worked a lot on young people and therefore is much more calm than other teams in that sense, we have an important heritage.”

Juve remain four points behind leaders Inter Milan, but have a comfortable seven point lead over third-placed AC Milan.