Reports: Juventus closing in on deal for Montenegrin teenager Vasilije Adzić

One of the things you figured Cristiano Giuntoli to do once he made his way over to Juventus was very much hunt for the kinds of low-cost yet high-upside type of deals that he did during his tenure at Napoli. It was a big reason why they were able to rise to the top of the Serie A table after years of building and developing a roster full of talent.

While Juve’s spending for a player who carries an immediate impact is still very much TBD, it looks as though Giuntoli has his first signing for the future in his grasp.

According to reports from the likes of Fabrizio Romano and Sky Sport Italia (and others, too!), Juventus are closing in on a €5 million deal for Montenegrin teenager Vasilije Adzić, who currently plays for Budućnost in his home country. As part of the deal, the 17-year-old Adzić — who plays as an attacking midfielder — will stay on loan Budućnost for the rest of the 2023-24 season before Juventus evaluates their options and decide his next step a couple of months after he celebrates his 18th birthday in mid-May. Budućnost will also reportedly receive a percentage of any future sale that involves Adzić leaving Juventus.

Bologna was previously reported to agreeing to a deal, but Adzić’s desire to join Juventus and only Juventus won out. Several Premier League clubs also had interest in signing him, according to reports, but Juventus directors were in Podgorica in recent days for one last push to close the deal.

Adzić will reportedly be in Turin next week to undergo his medicals and sign his contract with Juventus, one that run until the summer of 2028.

Now, unless you’ve been grinding tape on the top division of Montenegrin football or watching Montenegro take part in the Under-17 European Championship qualifying process, then you’re probably not all that familiar with what Adzić has to offer. Don’t worry, you’re not the only one. But here are a few things we can tell you about Adzić:

He has scored six goals and added two assists in 23 total appearances this season.

He has already gotten the taste of playing in Europe at the club level thanks to the Conference League preliminary rounds.

Sky Sport Italia describes him as somebody who’s “already been a point of reference” for the defending Montenegrin champions since last season.

He is also considered one of the best young talents currently in the Balkans.

Knowing Giuntoli’s past with Napoli, it should probably come as no surprise to see him and his scouts at Juventus getting right to work in the Balkans and trying to strike early when they can. They did it plenty of times in Naples, and now they’re continuing that trend in Turin. Who knows what the future will hold for Adzić once he finishes up the second half of the season in his homeland and checks in at J Medical for preseason evaluations, but we can officially say that this move has Giuntoli written all over it. Time to let him work.