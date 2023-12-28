The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 196: What’s up with Roma? We asked.

For one last time in 2023, Juventus are set to take the field in front of the hometown supporters at the Allianz Stadium. And it just so happens that there is a big game attached to that one and final matchday of the calendar year with Roma rolling into Turin.

And a lot like we did when Fiorentina was next up on the schedule, we decided to bring in a little bit of help when talking about the current state of Roma.

It’s our old friend Bren, the head honcho at Chiesa Di Totti. (And the behind-the-scenes guy for CDT’s own podcast, Across the Romaverse, that’s also on the Fans First Sports Network.)

On Episode 196 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

What’s going on with Roma these days.

What are the vibes like coming off last weekend’s win over reigning champions Napoli?

Jose Mourinho and the impact he’s having in Year 3 of the Special One Experience.

Romelu Lukaku’s season in Rome.

Paulo Dybala’s status for Saturday’s game and his 2023-24 season.

Who could be the unsung for Roma against Juventus?

Roma women > Roma men

Predictions for Saturday’s game!

You can listen to Episode 196 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the media player below:

