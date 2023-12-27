OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Juventus sign Bremer to extension through 2028

When the summer transfer window came to an end at the beginning of September, the concentration of Juventus’ new-look front office identified a certain number of players that they wanted to lock into new contracts going forward. The idea behind it was that this was going to be Cristiano Giuntoli’s first big signal of who he deems part of Juve’s long-term future after spending much of the summer trying to trim the roster down.

One of the first names on the contract extension list: Gleison Bremer, the hulking Brazilian center back who had just signed with Juventus the summer before.

Well, about a year and a half after Bremer signed with Juve, he’s already got himself a reward for the work he’s done in bianconero.

Juventus announced Wednesday that the 26-year-old Bremer has signed a contract extension through 2028, adding another year onto his deal that he originally signed in the summer of 2022 when he arrived from city rivals Torino.

✍️ 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣



Gleison Bremer firma il rinnovo in ⚪⚫! ⬇️ — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 27, 2023

The official announcement, courtesy of Juventus’ website:

July 20, 2022: Gleison Bremer is announced as a new Juventus player. The Brazilian arrives with the title of best defender in Serie A on his CV and with a great desire to demonstrate his value in Juventus. He chooses the number 3 shirt, recently vacated by Giorgio Chiellini: a sign of personality and a very clear declaration of intent. 27 December 2023: Gleison Bremer renews with Juventus until 2028. He has become a pillar at the back, constantly among the best on the pitch and an absolute certainty, earning the affection of the fans and everyone’s trust. His signature on his future in black and white is the continuity of that promise made upon arrival on that summer day. Gleison is a giant in the centre of the defense, a nightmare for the opponents and a constant source of security for his teammates. Solid in one-on-one situations, he has immense aerial ability, a skill also shown in the opposition area, where he has scored six goals so far in Bianconero. He never gives up, a quality that shone above all in gaining Juve’s interest, a symbol of the Club’s “Fino alla Fine” motto.

Sure, there is some very obvious hyping up of Bremer there. But with the way he has played since signing with Juventus two summers ago — especially this season — it’s pretty deserved.

The direct replacement for the Bayern Munich-bound Matthijs de Ligt, Bremer’s first 18 months with Juventus have been much more positive than on the other end of the spectrum. He has shown, much like he did at Torino, that he can lead a defense — and with the way Max Allegri loves to play, that has become more and more important as time goes on. Amidst plenty of changes going on around him due to injuries, Bremer has been an absolute rock in the center of Juve’s three-man defense this season, logging the most amount of minutes while recording over four clearances a game — sixth-most in Serie A — as well as nearly two tackles.

A new contract will not only likely see Bremer receive a nice little bump up in pay, but also help Juventus spread that salary out over another year of amortization, something that Giuntoli wants to potentially do with some of the club’s other big-name players.

A win all the way around. And most important of all, Bremer is happy to be in Turin. (Even though, ya know, he was in Turin already and has been in Italy for half a decade now.)