Report: Juventus to sign Bremer to contract extension

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Juventus are on the verge of signing Gleison Bremer to a contract extension.

⚪️⚫️ Bremer will put pen to paper on new deal at Juventus already this week, as revealed today.



Exclusive story, set to be confirmed.

The deal will reportedly extend his deal by a year, through June 2028, and include a salary increase.

Bremer, 26, signed with Juve from cross-town rivals Torino two summers ago as the replacement for Matthijs De Ligt, who left the team for Bayern Munich in the same transfer window. The transfer was doubly satisfying, because the Brazilian had looked to be on the move to Inter, only for the Bianconeri to undercut them and gain his signature at the last minute.

Despite the occasional wobble early in his tenure, Bremer has turned into a rock at the back for Juventus. This year he’s played all but six minutes in the middle of the back three, often assigned to mark the opposing side’s top striker. He’s shown himself fully worthy of the No. 3 shirt he inherited from Giorgio Chiellini.

As well-deserved as this extension is, it may raise some eyebrows, seeing as how Bremer’s current deal doesn’t expire until 2027. There are players you’d think would be a higher priority for a contract extension. Federico Chiesa’s contract expires in 2025, Dusan Vlahovic’s includes an almost doubling of his salary starting next year that Juve would like to mitigate, and Adrien Rabiot is set to hit free agency again this summer.

But in a way, this deal is likely a step on the path toward negotiating new deals with other players. Extending Bremer’s deal allows the team to spread the amortization of his €40 million transfer fee out a little more, which could give Juve a little bit more wiggle room on their balance sheet to use in other areas.

This deal almost certainly has a double purpose: to reward Bremer for his excellent performances this year and to work the books to give them a little financial help in a season that Juve simply doesn’t have much to work with. Both are worthy goals, and if this extension does go official, the ultimate storyline should be that it’s something Bremer has deserved.