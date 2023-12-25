The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 195: Yildiz shines, Vlahovic saves the day vs. Frosinone

Two days before Christmas, Juventus ensured that they would indeed have un buon natale.

They overall product wasn’t great. They didn’t win by any sort of significant margin. But what they did do was win at a place in which only one team has this season — and not since the first weekend of 2023-24 campaign — by virtue of Kenan Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic scoring two very big yet very different kinds of goals.

Thank goodness they did. Now we can enjoy Christmas rather than be grumpy.

Sounds like a plan to me!

On Episode 195 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the win over Frosinone — including how Juventus have done well in utilizing loan deals quite well this season, how Weston McKennie continues to be one of Juventus’ performers since becoming a regular in the squad again, and how Filip Kostic shouldn’t be considered a lock in the starting lineup anymore.

Let’s talk Kenan Yildiz!

What can Yildiz’s role be going forward the next few weeks even if Federico Chiesa returns quick from his current knee injury.

Let’s talk about Dusan Vlahovic, the guy who scored the game-winning goal for Juventus.

Social media questions — including a whole slew of how could Max Allegri try and take advantage of Kenan Yildiz being ready to make his mark and if that means a change out of formation/tactics,

You can listen to Episode 195 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the media player below:

