Allegri: Yildiz is Chiesa’s natural replacement

Juventus needed a late goal to get all three points away at Frosinone with second half substitute Dusan Vlahovic grabbing the winner after young striker Kenan Yildiz had given them an early lead.

Speaking after the game coach Massimiliano Allegri continued to insist that his goal for the season is just the Champions League.

“We played a good game, only Napoli had won here. There is a magical environment here. It wasn’t easy. “The first half was excellent, but we had created a lot and scored only once, so it was normal that we would drop a little in the second half. I haven’t seen their goal yet, but I think we could have done more. The reaction was good anyway. I am happy for Yildiz, Dusan and the whole team. It’s an extraordinary group that never gives up. “Yildiz is young and has enthusiasm, which is needed at these moments. He is wise for his age. I picked him when Chiesa got injured, he is Chiesa’s natural replacement. “Iling did well when he was introduced. Weah has recovered, Nicolussi did well. We must continue like this.”

A number of Juve players however have indicated that they would like to win the Scudetto, and Allegri is okay with that too.

“If we agree, it’s not fine; there must always be little disagreement. “Now we have reached the 40-point mark and we can have a good Christmas. Let’s see how many points we’ll earn in games against Roma and Salernitana and how close we can get to a Champions League placement.”

Vlahovic did not start the game and Allegri explained why.