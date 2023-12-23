Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Frosinone

Just two days before Christmas, what will Juventus deliver to me us?

Well, let’s just go ahead and find out. Or, for some of us, try and stay awake while we find out.

Juventus’ first lunchtime kickoff matchup of the season comes at a time in which three points are vital if they want to head into the final games of 2023 with a shot at staying within touching difference of league leaders Roma. The opponent on this final game before Christmas just so happens to be a Frosinone side that is set to field at least two and potentially all three of the Bianconeri’s young South Americans who are on loan at the enito Stirpe this season, creating quite an interesting wrinkle to an already competitive matchup.

Throw in the fact that Frosinone, who were the top side in Serie B last season, have one of the best home records through the first 16 rounds of Serie A play and you’ve got a game that probably won’t be as simple as some might have hoped.

There will be a lot of talk about Juventus’ future based on the fact of who is starting opposite Max Allegri’s squad on this day. And that’s fine. It’s only natural that something like that happens because, well, when somebody excels during a season-long loan spell you can’t help but think of the future and how they might fit in.

But for a Juve side that struggled a week ago in Genoa, making sure this away fixture doesn’t go the same way as that one eight days ago is of the most importance. It’s not just so that they are able to stay within at least four points of Inter, but also maintain the comfortable cushion between second place and the rest of the craziness going on behind them in the Serie A table.

Do that, then it will make for an even happier of Christmas indeed.

MATCH INFO

When: Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Where: Stadio Benito Stirpe, Frosinone, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 12:30 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 11:30 a.m. in the United Kingdom, 6:30 a.m. Eastern time, 3:30 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Yildiz, Milik.

Juventus bench: Perin, Pinsoglio, Crespi, Gatti, Rugani, Miretti, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Vlahovic, Iling-Junior, Weah.

Frosinone starting XI (3-5-2): Turati; Monterisi, Romagnoli, Lusuardi; Lirola, Gelli, Barrenechea, Brescianini, Garritano; Soulé, Kaio Jorge.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: CBS Sports Network (United States); TNT Sports 3 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italia, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.