Allegri not settling, wants Juventus to keep winning

Juventus travel to Frosinone tomorrow but will be without forward Federico Chiesa who looks to have picked up a knee ailment. Coach Massimiliano Allegri did not appear to be unduly worried however when he met with the media at the pre-match press conference.

“We have three strikers remaining. Chiesa felt discomfort in his patellar tendon. He wasn’t serene, so we’ve left him at home. It’s nothing big, we’ll see.”

He added that Arkadiusz Milik has been “decisive” with Moise Kean also out injured, which would leave youngster Kenan Yildiz as the only other striking option against their 13th placed opponents. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot was out last weekend with a foot injury but “will play” on Saturday. Timothy Weah remains out and “is improving but is still not ready to play 90 minutes”.

Vlahovic hasn’t been scoring as frequently as he would have wanted, but Allegri is confident the goals will come.

“Vlahovic is 23, and playing for Juventus is not easy. Technically, he did well in the last few games, he only missed the goal. I am happy, he must find a balance, and until a player turns 27, it’s difficult to achieve. It happened to Rabiot already and it will happen to Vlahovic and Kean too.”

A draw at Genoa saw Juve fall four points behind Inter just before the winter break. Would he settle for a second place finish now, if it meant also winning the Coppa Italia?

“The season is long; we look at the teams behind us, and we must continue winning. I don’t settle for anything. We must play and win games because it’s not easy. “We must get to the end of the Girone d’andata [first round] and see how many points we have. The target is the Champions League.”

His thoughts on the number of young players who are getting first team minutes this season?

“It’s part of the journey, the more they play, the more they earn experience. It’s a growth process they are doing.”

Three other youngsters — Enzo Barrenechea, Matias Soule and Kaio Jorge — who came through the club Academy are all at Frosinone on loan this season with Soule nabbing six goals so far.

“They are all doing well and I had no doubts about it. “Frosinone are a healthy club with a great sporting director who knows how to do his job. They have a coach who has a desire for revenge, so it’s a good mix. That’s why we chose them for Barrenechea, Soulé and Kaio Jorge. All young players need to follow a path unless they are already Juventus starters.”

A22’s Super League is back on again following a landmark ruling by the European Court of Justice, with most prominent clubs officially refusing to participate in the three-tiered tournament. Barcelona and Real Madrid — who were joined by Andrea Agnelli’s Juventus as the founders of the original Super League concept — have indicated that they’re in while Juve are yet to comment. Allegri was asked what his opinion would be but he declined to comment on it.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to discuss this. The President Ferrero and CEO Scanavino are in charge of these things.”

Finally, former captain Giorgio Chiellini announced his retirement from the sport this week, and came back to visit the club.