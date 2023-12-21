Reports: Juventus, Frosinone set to close Dean Huijsen loan move

Things have progressed rather quickly, and now it looks like Frosinone is about to their growing number of Juventus youngsters who are on loan for the 2023-24 season.

The hope is that this latest one will go just as well as the others have so far.

According to multiple reports out of Italy on Wednesday, Juventus and Frosinone are close to agreeing to a loan deal — and, just for the record, a dry loan for the rest of the season — for young Dutch center back Dean Huijsen come the January transfer window. The 18-year-old Huijsen is set to become the fourth Juve youngster on loan at the newly-promoted side — which hosts Juventus on Saturday afternoon — this season, joining the likes of Matias Soule, Enzo Barrenechea and Kaio Jorge.

Juve and Frosinone, conveniently, are expected to close the deal by the weekend and will reportedly finalize things during the trip to the Benito Stripe this weekend.

#Huijsen-#Frosinone: si chiude nei prossimi giorni in prestito secco. Decisiva la volontà del ragazzo e del suo entourage, che hanno spinto per questa destinazione osservando quanto di buono proposto da EDF con gli altri giovani di proprietà Juve @GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) December 20, 2023

Per Fabrizio Romano, Juventus rejected loan and buy bids from clubs outside of Italy like from Anderlecht and Young Boys. Granada, per Romano and previous reports, had been interested in signing the 18-year-old Dutchman when Frosinone’s interest was first reported earlier this month.

But it’s going to be Frosinone, which just Tuesday had reportedly emerged as the favorite to sign Huijsen on loan for the second half of the 2023-24 season.

And judging by how Frosinone have handled the first round of Juventus youngsters to head there on loan at the beginning of the season, this can only be looked at as a good thing for Huijsen for the next five or six months.

Simply going by the fact that Frosinone manager Eusebio Di Francesco doesn’t really hold a player being extremely young against them, Huijsen is going to be in a much better position to get playing time at Frosinone compared to Juventus, where he is currently bouncing between the senior team and Next Gen squad. Huijsen has made just one senior appearance so far this season, a 12-minute cameo late in Juventus’ win over AC Milan at the San Siro back in October.