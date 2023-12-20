The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 194: Juve look for early Christmas gift vs. Soulé, Frosinone

This weekend’s trip to Frosinone isn’t exactly Juventus A vs. Juventus B, but it’s somewhat close.

The easy narrative is very much there — this is Matias Soule’s chance to show what he can do against not only one of the best defenses in Serie A, but also the club that owns his rights and he will hopefully return to next summer with a spot to prove his worth. But there’s Enzo Barrenechea, who has played in virtually every game since going out on loan, and our favorite Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge.

It is also a trip to Frosinone in which Juventus, still very much in a comfortable position in second place, will be looking to perform a little bit better — or a lot depending on how grumpy you have been over the last few days — coming off Friday’s 1-1 draw with Genoa.

